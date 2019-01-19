Snow arrives in Andover, creating slick driving conditions

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The first major storm of the winter arrived in Andover Saturday night, creating slick driving conditions for motorists.

Many drivers were taking it slow as the flurries began to fly around 9 p.m.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region. The most intense snow is expected to fall between midnight at 5 a.m.

Click Here for our latest forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)