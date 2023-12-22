BOSTON (WHDH) - A dozen Massachusetts snow plows have been christened with new names thanks to the creative minds of state elementary and middle school students.

The state Department of Transportation recently announced the winners of the second annual “Name a Snowplow Contest”, which invites public school classrooms from across the commonwealth to submit names to be used for the 2023/2024 winter season. Organizers said the purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season.

The winning names are: Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous.

“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt in a statement. “We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service. I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”

The first through fourth grade winners came from Chester Elementary School in Chester, Franklin Avenue Elementary in Westfield, Heritage School in Charlton, Linden STEAM Academy in Malden, Brookfield Elementary School in Brockton, and UP Academy Dorchester in Boston.

The fifth through eighth grade winners came from Buckland Shelburne Elementary School in Shelburne Falls, Mahar Regional in Orange, Burgess Elementary School in Sturbridge, William Diamond Middle School in Lexington, Orleans Elementary School in Orleans, and Pollard Middle School in Needham.

“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Congratulations to the winners, and our appreciation to everyone who participated.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)