WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winter weather Thursday is creating some slick conditions, leading many school districts to cancel classes for the day.

Road crews say they are ready for what Mother Nature could bring.

In North Billerica, Joe Dogherty was getting his plow trucks ready to hit the ground, saying it is crucial for crews to get salt down on the road ahead of snow falling and ice starting to form.

“With the storms being in rapid procession, it’s kind of crunch time,” Dogherty said.

It’s also crunch time for DPW workers across the state, who are making sure they have everything they need to get the roads clear.

Brett Gonsalves, Stoneham’s director of public works, said his team has to respond differently since the storm is set to hit during the later morning commute.

“We’re now dealing with more people on the road,” he said. “It may take a little bit longer to get the salt down, any of that slush or that snow moved out of the way, because of that vehicle traffic.”

Worcester Public Schools canceled school ahead of the storm to keep buses off the slick streets.

Students were excited about a day off.

“I’m excited to stay home, sleep in and I’m sure the rest of my teammates are too cause they were all cheering in the locker room,” said high school sophomore Yareli Sanchez.

Concern about slippery roads brought many customers into Round’s True Value Hardware in Stoneham.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)