(WHDH) — The Toro Company is recalling certain snow blowers because they pose an amputation hazard.

About 6,700 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with model number 37802 are being recalled due to their augers failing to disengage when the control lever is released, causing a risk for amputation, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received five reports of incidents related to the failing augers, but no injuries have been reported.

The snow blowers were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled product and contact a Toro-authorized dealer for a free repair.

