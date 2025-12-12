We’ve got more snow ahead this weekend! This time, it’s not the usual suspects.

First, Saturday will start off in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs will reach the upper 30s with clouds increasing. There may be a few isolated light snow showers or sprinkles around.

The real, widespread snow begins Saturday overnight into Sunday. However, the snow will be most widespread and last the longest across southern Massachusetts. That’s especially true for southeastern Mass, the Cape and the islands.

From Saturday through Sunday night, most of those areas will pick up 1 to 3 inches. While most of the snow will fall overnight into Sunday morning or early afternoon, some spotty ocean-effect snow showers Sunday night could lead to some hot spots up to 4 inches.

Monday will feature another biting wind with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust over 20-30 mph, and with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s, that’ll make for a bone-chilling day. At least the sun will be shining!

Tuesday will be bright yet cold. Lows drop to the teens with highs in the low 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a start in the teens but mild highs into the low 40s! It’ll be a bit breezy, though. Thursday we start in the upper 20s but we’ll see afternoon temperatures near the 50-degree mark. That’ll feel incredibly mild, especially with partly sunny skies. We do have some chances for rain, and potentially a little bit of wintry weather, Thursday evening into Friday. Stay tuned!