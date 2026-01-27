WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Central Massachusetts was slammed extra hard by the weekend snow storm, with some snow piles towering over the streets.

Crews worked around the clock clearing snow as it was still falling Monday night.

The Worcester City Manager’s office said the city was ready for the storm, with no shortage of plows or drivers: 370 pieces of equipment, public and private, were out on the roads.

While the plows keep moving, the snow bought students another day at home. For the second day in a row, classes will not be in session in Worcester on Tuesday.

City and state leaders are encouraging people to stay at home until plow drivers finish clearing the roads.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)