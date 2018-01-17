ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - The snowfall in Andover may be good for snowmen and snowballs, but it was not good for the morning commute.

Crews worked overnight to pre-treat the roads to help make for a safer travel, but schools were still closed in many towns and cities, including Andover.

The snow began falling at a steady pace early Wednesday morning. Four to seven inches of snow was expected in the area.

The timing of the storm played a role in officials calling for the cancellation of school.

Those driving were urged to drive slow on the roads.

Many motorists in the area noted slippery conditions that had caused problems.

