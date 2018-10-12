Snow-covered streets in Dorchester? Here’s what’s going on

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re a resident of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, you may have noticed snow-covered streets and sidewalks on Friday.

Don’t fret, winter has not yet arrived. The small snowbanks are artificial and the product of a Mark Wahlberg movie production.

Wahlberg, a native of Dorchester, is in town filming “Wonderland.” Musician Post Malone is reportedly among those who will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie.

The film is being adapted from the Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” according to Variety.

A description of the novel on Amazon read, “Henry Cimoli and Spenser have been friends for years, yet the old boxing trainer has never asked the private eye for a favor. Until now. A developer is trying to buy up Henry’s condo on Revere Beach—with a push from local thugs. Soon Spenser and his apprentice, Zebulon Sixkill, are on the trail of a mysterious woman, a megalomaniacal Las Vegas kingpin, and a shady plan to turn a chunk of land north of Boston into a sprawling casino. As alliances shift and twisted dreams surface, the Boston political machine looks to end Spenser’s investigation one way or another—and once and for all.”

It’s not clear when the film will be released.

