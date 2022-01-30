BOSTON (WHDH) -

MBTA riders dealt with shuttle buses Sunday as the T dug out from Saturday’s blizzard.

Long lines gathered outside Government Center for shuttle buses after weather problems disabled a Blue Line train at Maverick. An MBTA spokesman said workers were making progress Sunday night but it was unclear if the line would be running Monday morning.

Crews dug out the Mattapan Trolley, which started running replacement buses before the storm began. The Green Line D branch resumed service after being suspended.

