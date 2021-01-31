Snow emergency declared for Boston, Reggie Lewis Center vaccine clinic closed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency for the city Monday and the Reggie Lewis Center vaccine clinic will be closed, officials said.

All vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center will be moved to the following Monday, Feb. 8, officials said. The center is scheduled to open at noon on Tuesday.

Under the snow emergency, all school buildings will close Monday and Tuesday. The city will institute a parking ban at noon, when cars parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed.

