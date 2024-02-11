BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Massachusetts ahead of a system that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some parts of the state on Tuesday.

“Although we don’t anticipate a record-breaking snowfall, our administration has been taking early steps to ensure we are prepared to keep the people of Massachusetts safe – and we encourage everyone to do the same,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “Recognizing that we’re no strangers to snowy winters, I’m asking Massachusetts residents to take steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones by making sure your homes stay safely heated and traveling on roads with extra care. Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe.”

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Cape and Islands and parts of the Berkshires.

The storm is slated to blow into the area early Tuesday morning and leave the region by late afternoon.

The latest forecast from MEMA’s Agency Meteorologist and our @NWSBoston partners indicates widespread snow amounts of 8-12” Tuesday.

🚗 Hazardous travel is expected.

⚡ Potential for scattered power outages

🌊 Minor to moderate coastal flooding may occur. pic.twitter.com/WUUYMQfDGU — MEMA (@MassEMA) February 12, 2024

Our latest snow map predicts the Cape will get 3 to 6 inches; 6 to 9 inches for coastal communities along the North and South shores; and 9 to 12 inches north and west of Boston and into Western Mass.

Communities along the Route 2 corridor can expect 6 to 9 inches and southern New Hampshire towns can expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this storm using several weather forecast models and are planning accordingly, making adjustments to our response as necessary,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said in a statement. “The heavy, wet snow can weigh down tree limbs and branches, possibly bringing them down onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outages. The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly and as safely as possible wherever our crews are needed.”

National Grid, too, said they’ll be ready and able to address issues that arise from the storm.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecast, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” Tim Moore, National Grid Vice President of Electric Operations for New England said in a statement. “We’ll be ready to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. The predicted heavy snow may make roads difficult to travel, and strong winds could have an impact on our restoration efforts. Our crews will work to restore the power systems as soon as it is safe to do so.”

