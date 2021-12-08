BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry weather system is expected to bring some snow to parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The light accumulation event will likely create slick travel spots during the evening commute as colder air settles in.

RELATED: Mass. towns struggle to find contractors to plow snow

Patchy snow will begin by the early afternoon with the steadiest of the snowfall expected between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The system will likely push out by midnight.

Roads are good through most of the day. Few evening slick spots on untreated surfaces as patchy light snow breaks out. pic.twitter.com/QUVS7bJR3e — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 8, 2021

A coating to 1 inch of snow is currently expected to fall across much of the state.

Parts of Worcester and Berkshire counties could see up to 2 inches, especially higher terrain areas.

Coating to a couple inches of snow this evening. Higher terrain has best chance of 2" pic.twitter.com/aMxWYJHROP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 8, 2021

A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday and the weekend will bring rain showers and milder air.

“The little bit of snow we do get will be just a memory by Saturday as showers and milder air move in. Highs spike to near 60 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night,” 7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.

Showers will linger into Sunday but taper off by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon.

Cloudy skies on Wednesday with some snow showers late in the day and lasting into the evening. Minor event, a way to ease into the winter season. #7news pic.twitter.com/3lLRzH8MZP — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 8, 2021

For the latest weather updates, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)