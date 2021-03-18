Snow expected to fall in parts of Mass. just before first day of spring

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is preparing for one last snowfall before the first official day of spring.

Rain showers are expected to arrive between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday before transitioning to wet snow early Friday morning, according to 7NEWS meteorologists.

The storm system is forecasted to move out between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday.

The majority of the Bay State could get a coating to 1 inch of snow, while parts of Worcester and Plymouth counties are projected to get one to two inches.

Travel conditions could be poor before sunrise Friday but roads are expected to improve by mid-morning.

The first day of spring is Saturday, with temperatures slated to be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 60 degrees by Sunday.

Snow chances overnight pretty much fizzling out. Slushy coating for most. Best chance to get over an inch will be South Shore and Worcester Hills and not by much. pic.twitter.com/fckzHEdrtZ — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 18, 2021

