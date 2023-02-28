Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in parts of Massachusetts as flakes fly in southern New England, prompting closures and cancellations ahead of a snowstorm that is expected to last late into Tuesday and keeping road crews busy.

The entire state is expected to see some degree of snow, which started falling in western Mass. in the early evening Monday.

An early morning burst of snow may affect Tuesday morning’s commute before the snowfall returns to a slower pace later in the day, with the storm departing Tuesday evening.

Roads overall in decent shape through the day. Some snow covered roads early this morning, but most main/treated roads will be wet later this morning, through this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/iwbF82Gwwf — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2023

Current estimates show anywhere from 5-8 inches of snow accumulating in Worcester County by Tuesday night, as well as in parts of northeastern Connecticut and northwestern Rhode Island.

Parts of southern New Hampshire will see similar totals, while along I-495 and eastward, possible totals are closer to 3-5 inches.

Shoreline communities are likely to be on the lower end of snow estimates, while the far reaches of the Cape might see anywhere from a coating to an inch.

Lowest snow totals today near the coast, best chance for 7-8" is in the higher terrain of Worcester County. Most towns across MetroWest land in the 3-5" range. pic.twitter.com/el3wDjCLHH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2023

With road conditions likely to be slick at times, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for much of state west of 495, while a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the coast.

As of 12 p.m., MassDOT has about 1,600 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations and there is a speed restriction on the Mass Pike from the New York border to Palmer.

