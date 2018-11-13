(AP) — A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of northern New England. Some parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont could see a half-foot of snow.

Officials say the winter weather advisory applies to the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire, and central and northern Vermont, all of which could see accumulations.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service says most of the region will see rain or a messy mix but that snow will fall to the north.

Officials are warning motorists to plan accordingly. Another weather system will bring a similar mix of rain and snow later in the week.

