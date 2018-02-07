Snow falling in northern New England, 6-inches plus planned

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A snowstorm has started to make its way across northern New England, with the forecast calling for at least 6 inches of snow in most places.

In southern New Hampshire, including Londonderry, 10 inches of snow could fall before the storm moves out.

The snow started Wednesday morning and was expected to end in the evening. A winter storm warning was issued for most of the day.

The snow may turn into a mix of sleet and rain over southeast New Hampshire and parts of the Maine coast.

Snowfall rates of an inch an hour and visibility below a half mile at times was forecast with the storm.

Numerous school cancellations and parking bans were enforced.

Wednesday’s New Hampshire House session was canceled a day early. Some Thursday events were postponed, too, such as state transportation meetings.

