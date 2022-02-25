WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow could be seen steadily falling in Worcester as a winter storm moved through the Bay State.

The majority of Worcester County is expected to see six to nine inches of snow, while Northern Worcester County could get anywhere from nine inches to a foot.

Crews could be seen plowing the roadways in Worcester and shoveling sidewalks.

The public is urged to stay off the roads if possible as the storm creates dangerous driving conditions.

