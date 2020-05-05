MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Some parts of northern New England are waking up to snow in early May.

The National Weather Service called for snow or rain showers Tuesday morning in parts of the White Mountains in New Hampshire, in areas of northern Vermont and parts of Maine.

Any snow is expected to end Tuesday morning and switch to rain in some areas.

A frost warning has been issued for Wednesday morning in Vermont.

