Snow falls in parts of northern New England

Some parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont are seeing snow.

Snow was falling Tuesday morning in the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire, and central and northern Vermont. Rain was coming down farther south.

A number of schools in northern Vermont were closed and delays were reported in New Hampshire and Maine.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service says most of the region will see rain or a messy mix.

Officials warned drivers to plan accordingly. Another weather system will bring a similar mix of rain and snow later in the week.

