Snow falls off overpass, damages car below in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A chunk of snow fell off an overpass and damaged one driver’s truck in Woburn on Monday.

Daniel Curran said the incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. while he was driving down Winn Street under the 128 overpass. Snow and ice crashed down onto his truck and caused heavy damage.

Curran said he saw a plow above him on the Route 128 overpass removing snow and pushing it onto the street below.

“If that had hit the windshield, all of that hit the windshield, I may be in an ambulance on the way to the hospital or something,” Curran said.

A similar incident occurred at Logan Aiport. A driver reported that a plow removing snow above him pushed it down onto the windshield of his car.

Massport released a statement saying they are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)