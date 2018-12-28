CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Slick road conditions caused by snow and freezing rain led to more than half a dozen crashes on Interstate 89 in Concord, New Hampshire Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to I-89 northbound between exits 2 and 3 found three cars involved in separate crashes, along with four tractor-trailers that had jack-knifed and crashed, just before 7 a.m.

A large box truck driving north also became involved in these crashes, according to state police.

Fuel spilled from two of the tractor-trailers.

The crashes temporarily blocked all lanes of traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

