Snow, frigid temperatures lead to icy roads on South Shore

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Snow and frigid temperatures resulted in a flash freeze on Monday along the South Shore, forcing road crews into action.

In Marshfield, plow trucks were out treating frozen roads just two weeks after historic flood wreaked havoc on the area.

Hardware stores in Cohasset spent the day restocking shelves after motorists scrambled to get their hands on ice scrapers and snow brushes.

Ferry service from Hingham to Boston was restored on Monday following a break in service due to a damaged dock.

Police warned drivers to take it slow due to many reported spin-outs in the area. They also say to keep extra windshield washer fluid on hand.

Another round of snow is expected to move through on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

