WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Serene snowfall that left up to 2 inches in parts of Worcester County overnight gave way to early morning rain and drizzles on Wednesday as snowy conditions moved north.

In what was the first snow of the season for many, 1-2″ came down in western and central Massachusetts overnight, with towns like Leicester (2.3″), Grafton (2″) and Shrewsbury (2″) seeing some of the highest totals.

How about that snow?! 1-2" of snow across parts of Worcester County last evening. pic.twitter.com/wkMUIlF7G3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 16, 2022

By the early morning hours, snowfall turned into steady rain across southern New England, with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s, melting away snowy scenes that could be found in spots like downtown Worcester.

Leaving slushy deposits on windshields, the snow was enough to cover parts of the City Hall Common, but not accumulate beyond that before melting, though DPW crews were on standby throughout the morning.

However, roads made slick by the cold conditions, snow and rain left officials asking drivers to take caution when heading out. While the snow was still falling, the volunteer-operated Harvard Ambulance Service said they had already responded to a pair of motor vehicle accidents on Route 2 before 11 p.m.

Please use caution if traveling tonight. Harvard EMS along with Harvard Fire Department and Littleton Firefighters Local 4599 has responded to two MVA’s already on Rte 2. ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/tQoAwST21F — Harvard Ambulance Service (@HarvardEMS) November 16, 2022

By 6 a.m. on Wednesday, northern New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont were the only parts of New England seeing snow.

Looking head, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 50s in Boston while reaching the 40s in the Worcester area. The Cape, on the other hand, is likely to see mild conditions, with some areas hitting the low 60s by midday.

