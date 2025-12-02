LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was blades down pretty quick on Tuesday once the snow starting sticking across central Massachusetts, including in Leominster. Snow piled up and so did the accidents.

Trudging through the fresh blanked of snow, 7NEWS spoke to postal carrier Michelle Moyo, who said the weather doesn’t delay deliveries on her watch.

“Nothing [stops us],” Moyo said. “We’re here seven days a week. Even in this stuff! You see me, live in the flesh!”

Pat Boudreau was buckled in behind the wheel of his snow plow, as much of his day was spent wrestling with the snow.

“It’s a little heavier than usual, but, I mean, we’re used to it!” Boudreau said.

The storm was for the birds, especially those who haven’t flown south yet, but then there’s Jackie Spellman who moved to the area from down south because she lives the winter weather.

“It’s just cozy, and it’s a part of the holidays, and it makes me happy!” Spellman said.

