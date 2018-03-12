BOSTON (AP) — Town election deadlines will be postponed as Massachusetts faces its third nor’easter in two weeks.

State secretary William Galvin announced Monday he obtained an injunction in Suffolk Superior Court postponing all municipal election deadlines for Tuesday, March 13.

These include deadlines for registering to vote, submitting nomination papers and obtaining nomination papers.

Voter registrations that were scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday night are rescheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

