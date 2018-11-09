CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Northern New Hampshire may be seeing several inches of snow as a storm system approaches.

The National Weather Service says the snow is expected late Friday through Saturday. Mixed sleet and rain are expected farther south.

The southern part of the state and the coast should expect at least an inch of rain. Some rivers may reach minor flood stage. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles an hour are possible Saturday.

