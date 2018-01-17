ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - The snowfall in Andover may be good for snowmen and snowballs, but it is not good for the morning commute.

Crews worked overnight to pre-treat the roads to help make for a safer travel.

The snow began falling at a steady pace early Wednesday morning, with four to seven inches expected in the area.

Those driving are urged to drive slow on the roads as they become slick.

