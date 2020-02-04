Snow Moon to illuminate night sky this weekend

(WHDH) — February’s full Snow Moon will peak this weekend and illuminate the night sky.

The Snow Moon will rise on Saturday night and peak in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The almanac says the moon will reach its peak fullness at 2:34 a.m. It will rise in the east and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

The moon is named for the heavy snowfall that February typically brings.

This weekend’s full moon will be the first in a series of supermoons this month, including the “Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire Moon,” “No Snow in the Trails Moon,” and the “Bone Moon.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)