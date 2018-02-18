Snow moving out, sunshine moving in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter temperatures and snow are moving out of New England, and sunshine is moving in.

A winter storm watch was in effect on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Four to six inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of MA between 10 pm Saturday and 6 am Sunday.

Updated to include Winter Storm Warnings for northeastern MA, inclusive of the Boston Metro. This is primarily for a heavier snow band expected to form as the storm shifts east, mainly during the early AM. pic.twitter.com/aEbXVx2AAt — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 18, 2018

The heaviest snowfall reported was in the Andover area where residents saw about 7.3 inches. The Metro-Boston area experienced 5.6 inches.

Thank you for all of your pics and snow reports today! Boston (Logan) picked up 5.6" pic.twitter.com/sIiAasgvWC — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 18, 2018

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach 40 degrees and melt a good portion of last night’s snowfall.

Good Sunday morning! Right on cue, the snow is moving out. We'll get the sunshine back quickly today – with melting in 40° temps this afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/ZKePJozJGe — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 18, 2018

Several Boston residents were out walking their dogs, exercising and enjoying the beautiful scene that the snow left in the Common on Sunday morning.

Officials said about 450 units were used to plow and keep the roads and sidewalks clear throughout the city of Boston during and after the snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to increase even more throughout the next week, with a high of 63 degrees on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday.

Now that the falling snow has moved out… it's not too early to talk about record highs on Wednesday, right? pic.twitter.com/cL5KCsUd4H — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 18, 2018

