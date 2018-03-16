WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts warned drivers to thoroughly clear snow off their cars, especially the roof, before traveling after the snowstorm.

The Bourne Police Department shared a video taken by Jennifer Bruce Richards. Richards and her 16 year old daughter, Taylor, were driving in Wareham, Massachusetts when they witnessed the leftover snow on top of a tractor trailer truck clip the overpass causing the snow to disperse into oncoming traffic.

As the two were approaching the overpass on Route 25 in Wareham, Richards says she told her daughter to begin filming, knowing that there was a chance that the layer of snow on top of the large truck could cause a dangerous accident. In the video, you can see the snow knock off the truck and fall into traffic, as well as cause the netting to fall down causing Richards to swerve a little to avoid it.

The Bourne Police Department issued the warning as it shared this footage showing how dangerous it can be if you don’t clear off your vehicle, with caption saying, “Please take the time to clear the snow off your vehicles so that other vehicles have sNOw problems driving behind you.”

Bourne Police says no one was injured during the incident.

