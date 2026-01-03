Happy Saturday morning! We’ll be quiet during the day today, with a chance for some light overnight snow showers. Monday we’re tracking frigid cold temperatures.

We’re waking up to the teens and 20s today with highs in the low 30s. Skies will be bright to start, but clouds will roll in as the day progresses. Overnight, after 2/3 a.m., spotty light snow will roll in.

The snow will wrap up early tomorrow morning. By the time all is said and done, we’re just tracking the chance for some spotty coatings up to an inch maximum.

Sunday morning lows will be in the upper teens with highs in the low 30s again. We’ll see variable cloudiness. Temperatures will be in the 20s during the Pats game, so if you’re going be sure to bundle up!

The frigid cold rolls in for Monday. Morning lows will drop to the single digits with wind chills near and below zero. Highs will only reach the low 20s. Skies are looking partly sunny with a chance for some evening snow showers. Tuesday: teens to low 30s with a sun/cloud mix.

Wednesday is when the warm-up begins! We’ll see the 20s in the morning with highs in the low 40s. That’ll come with a chance for rain, mix and snow showers. Thursday: 30 to low 40s with partly sunny skies. We’re tracking more rain or mix showers for Friday. Stay tuned!