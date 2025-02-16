LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence was among the Massachusetts communities receiving the most snow overnight.

Residents who spoke with 7NEWS said driving conditions were difficult to navigate and clearing sidewalks and driveways was a struggle due to the heavy, wet snow.

Officials are urging residents to stay home if they don’t have to travel and to give plows plenty of room.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)