WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow piled up in Worcester and other communities in Central Massachusetts as Saturday’s nor’easter powered through New England.

More than a foot of snow fell in the city.

The snowfall was light and fluffy, but frigid temperatures and whipping winds created treacherous travel conditions.

City officials urged residents to stay off the roads as crews work to keep roads clear for first responders.

