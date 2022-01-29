WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mountains of snow piled up in Worcester and other communities in Central Massachusetts as Saturday’s nor’easter powered through New England.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in the city by the time the storm is all said and done. As some brave souls braved the snow and heavy winds to keep the sidewalks clear, others just simply walked around and took in the winter sights.

The snowfall so far has been light and fluffy, but frigid temperatures and whipping winds are creating treacherous travel conditions.

City officials urged residents to stay off the roads as crews work to keep roads clear for first responders.

