SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Flake fatigue is hitting people on the North Shore as more snow fell Tuesday night.

Both Newburyport and Beverly put parking bans in effect because of the snow, and those municipalities are running out of places to put it.

Late night snow piled on extra inches Tuesday, and MassDOT had more than 3,000 pieces of equipment to work to pre-treat and clear the roads.

The fresh blanket of snow only added to the mounds across the state; the last storm slapped Beverly with a whopping 13 extra inches on top of the 20 or so it got at the end of January.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)