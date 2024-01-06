(WHDH) — Snow is falling across the region and road crews are working to keep streets clear as up to a foot of snow is expected to pile up in some communities before the season’s first snowstorm leaves the region.

The storm is expected to continue through much of the day Sunday before winding down and pulling out of the region. It is forecast to be a largely all-snow event north and west of Route 128, with a mix of rain and snow to the east and south. A flash freeze is then possible Sunday afternoon as temperatures are forecast to plummet.

When all is said and done, areas including the South Coast, South Shore, Cape Cod and could receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Boston could get 3 to 4 inches.

Snow totals are expected to climb further east, with 6 to 9 inches of snow possible between Route 128 and I-495.

Areas around Worcester, Fitchburg and southern New Hampshire could see anywhere from 9 to 12 inches of snow.

Snow and resulting travel disruptions are expected to be the primary concern from the storm.

Though it likely will not rival the windstorm that slammed the region in mid-December, this upcoming storm is still expected to bring peak wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour on outer Cape Cod.

Other coastal areas could see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Further inland, gusts could top out between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

The threat of coastal flooding is expected to be minimal.

For the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts, read the 7WEATHER blog.

