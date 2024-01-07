CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes are flying in Chelmsford, where road crews are in full swing for the season’s first snowstorm.

Heavy, wet flakes started falling around 6 p.m. and are expected to carry into Sunday. Chelmsford is one of the communities that could see up to a foot of snow before the storm clears out.

Plow drivers who spoke with 7NEWS said they expected to work through the end of the day Sunday.

