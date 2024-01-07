CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes are flying in Chelmsford, where road crews are in full swing for the season’s first snowstorm.

Heavy, wet flakes started falling around 6 p.m. and are expected to carry into Sunday. Chelmsford is one of the communities that could see up to a foot of snow before the storm clears out.

Plow drivers who spoke with 7NEWS said they expected to work through the end of the day Sunday.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox