WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow is coming down quickly in Worcester on Saturday night as a storm system bringing a messy mix to the region is expected to dump up to 6 inches of snow on the city before switching to sleet and rain.

As crews work to clear the streets, 7NEWS say at least one driver spinning their tires trying to make it up a hill downtown. Residents we spoke with said they’ve handled several similar storms this year and they wanted to get out and get a head start on the snow and ice before it accumulated.

Tylor Gagnon said, “I grew up in Worcester with these hills, it gets a little hectic to be honest with you so I came out, threw some salt out. I’m hoping the city gets out here soon enough for the rest of us.”

Al Trudell said he was playing it safe.

“I’m not driving in this snow,” he said. “I just help people that need help and that’s about it.”

Officials across the state are urging residents to stay home if they don’t need to be out and give crews time to clear the roadways. If you have to travel, motorists are urged not to crowd the plows.

