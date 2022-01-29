WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is piling up in Worcester and other communities in Central Massachusetts as Saturday’s nor’easter powers through New England.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in the city by the time the storm is all said and done.

The snowfall so far has been light and fluffy, but frigid temperatures and whipping winds are creating treacherous travel conditions.

City officials urged residents to stay off the roads as crews work to keep roads clear for first responders.

