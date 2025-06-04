DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A snow plow driver testified Wednesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Brian Loughran was on the witness stand as the defense questioned him about his shift in Canton on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

Loughran explained that his route that morning took him past 34 Fairview Road, where Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body was later found lying in the snow.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

Loughran testified that he entered 34 Fairview Road around 2:45 a.m. the morning O’Keefe died, nearly two hours after Read is suspected of striking him.

“Now, as you’re passing 34 Fairview, could you see the area of the flagpole at 2:45 in the morning, sir?” defense attorney David Yannetti asked.

“Yes,” Loughran answered.

“What was on the ground on the Alberts’ lawn at that point, in the area of the flagpole?” Yannetti asked.

“Nothing,” Loughran said.

“Did you see a 6-foot-1, 260-pound man lying on that lawn?” Yannetti asked.

“No,” Loughran said.

The prosecution questioned Loughran on the accuracy of his memory from that morning, pointing out discrepancies in the time has has described seeing police officers responding to 34 Fairview Road later in his shift.

“That time of 5:30 is very different from the time you told the law enforcement officials that weren’t from Canton or the state police. That was very different than 3:00 to 3:30,” special prosecutor Hank Brennan said.

“Very different,” Laughran said.

“And it’s different than the 3:30 to 4 timeline that you gave the defense private investigator the first time you spoke to them, correct?” Brennan asked.

“Correct,” Laughran said.

“And it’s different than what you told the jury today, that it was 6:50?” Brennan asked.

“It’s different,” Laughran said.

Laughran maintained that despite having mixed up certain details throughout his multiple testimonies, he is certain of the time that he made his first pass down Fairview Road.

