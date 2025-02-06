LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A snow plow slid off the road and hit a home in Lynn Thursday morning, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The plow crashed into the front of a house on Nichols Street, causing structural damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported. Crews were called in to remove the truck.

The crash happened amid slick road conditions due to a winter storm sweeping the state.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)