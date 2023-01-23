BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet.

The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern New Hampshire is expected to bring 1-3″ inches to the Boston area after crossing into the region around noontime.

Even the South Coast, which saw mostly rain during last week’s storm system, could get anywhere from a coating to 1″ through Monday evening.

The current storm system is likely to feature its heaviest snow from 1 p.m. to 5-6 p.m., with areas like Worcester seeing the most flakes during the start of the timeframe and Boston impacted more towards the latter half.

The bulk of Boston’s snow is likely to come in the form of a burst, hitting the area just as the evening commute kicks off, with conditions worsening especially around 4 p.m., making for slick roads and slow going travel.

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)