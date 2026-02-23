ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow is quickly accumulating in Attleboro, where road crews could be seen working to keep streets clear.

By 7 a.m. Monday morning, more than 6 inches had already fallen, with more than two feet expected before the nor’easter moves out later tonight.

Driving conditions are dangerous and residents are being urged to stay home and let road crews do their job.

