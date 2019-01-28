Snow, rain, Arctic air headed for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek storm will bring snow and rain to Massachusetts before Arctic air moves in from the midwest and takes hold of the region.

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says a mix of snow and rain will arrive on Tuesday night and make for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Points in Central and Western Massachusetts will see about 1-3 inches of snowfall. Higher elevations will likely get more than three inches.

A wintry mix is expected to cause for wet roads across communities inside of Interstate 495.

Boston could see a mix of rain and snow, while Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will see mostly rain.

The system is expected to move out by 5 a.m. on Wednesday but frigid temperatures will then sweep in, according to Martinez.

Wind chills could plunge to as low as minus 25 degrees in some areas on Thursday morning.

The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.

