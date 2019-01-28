Snow, rain, Arctic air headed for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek storm will bring snow and rain to Massachusetts before Arctic air moves in from the midwest and takes hold of the region.

A mix of snow and rain is forecasted to arrive Tuesday night, making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampden and Hampshire counties from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Parts of Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire and Middlesex counties are under a winter storm advisory during the same time period.

Points in Central and Western Massachusetts will see about one to six inches of snow.

Snow map for tonight, into tomorrow AM. An additional scattered coating to an inch possible with mid to late afternoon squalls (separate system). pic.twitter.com/6ptRMjJcsx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2019

A wintry mix is expected to cause for wet roads across communities inside of Interstate 495.

Boston could see a mix of rain and snow, while southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will see mostly rain.

The system is expected to move out by 6 a.m. on Wednesday but frigid temperatures will then sweep in.

Wind chills could plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees in some areas on Thursday morning.

Wind chills likely -5 to -20 in southern New England by Thursday AM. pic.twitter.com/JR1leVn5n9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2019

The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.

