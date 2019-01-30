Snow, rain causing slippery morning commute for parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with slippery roads Wednesday morning after a midweek storm brought snow and rain to Massachusetts.
The messy mix arrived in the Bay State Tuesday night, leaving behind up to four inches of snow in some towns and cities.
A line of snow squalls is projected to fall between 4 and 7 p.m. in eastern Massachusetts, leading to reduced visibility.
The squalls could drop a coating to an inch of snow.
Heavy wind gusts and Arctic air are beginning to sweep through the Bay State.
Cape Cod and Nantucket are under a high wind warning, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.
The rest of Massachusetts, excluding Berkshire County, is under a wind advisory.
The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.
