Snow, rain in midweek forecast

(WHDH) — Monday and Tuesday will be quiet in terms of weather, but a system packing snow and rain will make its way into Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Widespread snow is expected Wednesday night. It’s too early for projected totals, but Meteorologist Bri Eggers says “several inches” of snow is possible for points north of the Mass Pike.

Boston, Worcester, and the North Shore will likely see “plowable snow.”

The South Shore and South Coast will likely see snow that changes over to rain. No more than an inch of snow is expected.

As Wednesday draws closer, possible snowfall totals will become easier to predict. A lot depends on timing and where the rain-snow line ultimately sets up.

Eggers says the weekend could bring another round of snow to rain.

