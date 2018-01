BOSTON (WHDH) - Need some help clearing your driveway after the snow? There’s an app for that.

The app Sno-Hub acts as the Uber of snow removal.

The app will help you find available plow trucks in your area.

You can choose where you want the snow removed, such as a driveway or walkway.

It also allows you to pay directly through the app.

