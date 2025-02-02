Get ready not only for some snow for your Sunday night, but also a few more days in the week ahead!

Snow will move in from the west to the east from 8-11 p.m. tonight.

Most of us will pick up between 1-2 inches, but there will be some spots in the Worcester Hills that could see up to 3 inches.

Most of it will be wrapped up by 3/4 a.m., giving the plows multiple hours to clean up the snow before the morning commute.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 30s with afternoon highs reaching the low 40s. Clouds will be around for most of the day.

Monday night, there’s a chance for a spot shower in Massachusetts, although chances for rain and snow are much greater over Vermont and New Hampshire.

Tuesday will be bright, breezy and cold with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday, partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday overnight into Thursday, we’ve got our next chance for some snow.

Thursday, morning temperatures will jump from the 20s to afternoon highs in the low 40s so the precipitation will change over from snow to a mix and then plain rain.

Friday will be dry, bright, breezy with highs back into the mid to upper 30s. The weekend starts dry on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s, but we’re tracking our next potential system to bring snow Saturday night into Sunday.