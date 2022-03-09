Light snow is expected to fall in Massachusetts on Wednesday following a mild stretch of weather.

The majority of the Bay State could get one to two inches of snow, while places with higher terrain could get up to 3 inches.

Flakes are slated to start flying between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. before tapering off by 9 p.m.

The snow showers could create slick spots on the roadways near and after sunset.

The accumulated snow is expected to melt Thursday as temperatures near 50 degrees.

An inch or two of snow this afternoon-evening. Up to 3" in the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/SsWFz08Ans — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)